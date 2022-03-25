Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $179.46 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

