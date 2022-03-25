Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after buying an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.43. 99,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

