Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 14,288 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

