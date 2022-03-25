Velas Price Tops $0.24 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Velas has a market cap of $538.20 million and $11.59 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003628 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,695 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

