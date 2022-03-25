Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 217,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,234. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $261.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

