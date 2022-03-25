Verb Technology (VERB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 102.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

