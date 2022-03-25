Verb Technology (VERB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERBGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 102.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

