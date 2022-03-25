VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 152,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,864. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,091,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

