Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, an increase of 1,343.0% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

