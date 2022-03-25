Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,224 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.