Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 153,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

