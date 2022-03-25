Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

