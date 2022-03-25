Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

