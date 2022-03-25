Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $217.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $415.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

