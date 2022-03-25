Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 15.5% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $417.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

