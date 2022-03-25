VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $117.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

