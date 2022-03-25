VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “
Shares of VNET stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
