Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.65 EPS

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VLCN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. 725,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,975. Volcon has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon Inc ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

