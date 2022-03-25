Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.65 EPS

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ VLCN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. 725,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,975. Volcon has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22.
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volcon (VLCN)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.