Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €224.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($246.15) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €244.19 ($268.34).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €151.98 ($167.01) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €172.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €181.75. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

