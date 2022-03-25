Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGVF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

Voyager Digital stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

