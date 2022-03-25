Vulcan Materials to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $158.73 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

