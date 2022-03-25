Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

