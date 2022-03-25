Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.