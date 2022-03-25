Waste Connections’ (WCN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$144.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.00.

TSE WCN opened at C$167.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$43.11 billion and a PE ratio of 55.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.63. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$132.17 and a 1-year high of C$176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

