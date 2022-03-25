Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.65

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.65 and traded as low as $19.05. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 77,627 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.