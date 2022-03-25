Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 356.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Watsco by 752.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Watsco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $297.66 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.95 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.79.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

