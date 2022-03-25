Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.83.

WSO stock opened at $297.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco has a 52-week low of $250.95 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Watsco by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,308,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

