Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after purchasing an additional 438,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 111.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUAN opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.