Wedbush Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $16.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of POSH opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

