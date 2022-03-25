Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $58.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

