Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. 535,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,046,973. The company has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

