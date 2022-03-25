Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 929,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,046,973. The stock has a market cap of $199.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.