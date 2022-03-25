Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $29.00 at Tigress Financial

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.