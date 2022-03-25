West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NYSE WST opened at $408.45 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $269.58 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
