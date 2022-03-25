Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of WDC opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 949,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 189,165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 573,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Western Digital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

