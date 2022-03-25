Westwater Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 895 call options.
Westwater Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 6,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwater Resources (WWR)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.