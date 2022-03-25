Westwater Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 895 call options.

Westwater Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 6,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

