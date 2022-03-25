Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 5,762 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

