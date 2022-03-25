Widercoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $5,361.23 and approximately $408.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 592.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00926222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.57 or 0.06994533 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,265.58 or 0.99954933 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.