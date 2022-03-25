William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

PRVA stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

