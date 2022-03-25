Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Shares Up 0.6%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Get Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.