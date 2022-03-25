Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

