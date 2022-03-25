Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 2,900 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) target price on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,889.58 ($51.21).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,563 ($33.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,652.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,280.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($72.12).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

