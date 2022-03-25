Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Up 1.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 2,960,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,092,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.50 million and a PE ratio of -38.50.
Woodbois Company Profile (LON:WBI)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.