Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Up 1.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 2,960,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,092,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.50 million and a PE ratio of -38.50.

Woodbois Company Profile (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

