Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $241.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,412.30 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.70.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

