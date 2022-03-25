WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of WW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,742. The firm has a market cap of $714.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. WW International has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
