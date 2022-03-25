WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of WW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,742. The firm has a market cap of $714.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. WW International has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

