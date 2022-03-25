Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WH opened at $85.13 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

