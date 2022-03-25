XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by CLSA

Stock analysts at CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XPEV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

XPEV stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,853,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $84,549,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

