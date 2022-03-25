XSGD (XSGD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $843,144.00

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $164.87 million and $843,144.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.90 or 0.07084657 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,745.67 or 0.99942429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00043605 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 228,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 221,958,775 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

