Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.26. Yext shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Yext by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yext by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

