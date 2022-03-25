yieldfarming.insure 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,796.00 (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One yieldfarming.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yieldfarming.insure Profile

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling yieldfarming.insure

