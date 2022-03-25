YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,344.35

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,344.35 ($17.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($16.72). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.98), with a volume of 253,312 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,236.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.22) per share, for a total transaction of £306.60 ($403.63).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

