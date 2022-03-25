YVS.Finance (YVS) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $148,220.65 and $40,320.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.06979874 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 1.00045169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042603 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,429 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

